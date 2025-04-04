Raptors Continue Stretch Run vs. Pistons: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will play host to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will be right back at it Friday night as they play host to the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto’s magic number to clinch the seventh spot in the draft lottery standings is down to two, with five games remaining. The San Antonio Spurs sit four games back in the reverse standings, which makes Friday’s matchup a significant one given how soft the Raptors’ remaining schedule is. A loss to Detroit would bring them within one loss of locking in their position.
- Scottie Barnes’ status remains uncertain as he continues to battle a hand injury that has lingered for over a month. It has affected his shooting and limited his offensive impact during that stretch. The injury likely won’t fully heal until the offseason, but Toronto could really use more from its former All-Star forward in the meantime.
- Toronto has made a point of pairing Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley as much as possible when both have been available over the past month. With both expected to play Friday, they should have another opportunity to build on their growing chemistry heading into the offseason.
Injury Report
The Raptors are expected to be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche. Barnes' status remains in doubt while RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji are expected to be rested.
Cade Cunningham is questionable for Detroit. Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for the game while Jaden Ivey and Tobias Harris have been ruled out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +12.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 17.4%. The total for the game is 227.5.
