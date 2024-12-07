Raptors Look to Bounce Back Vs. Mavericks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors are going to be in for another tough one Saturday night as they welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto had a tough time defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday night and it won't be an easier on Saturday against Doncic. Expect Ochai Agbaji to be tabbed with that task as the Raptors try to scheme up whatever they can to slow one of the league's most impressive offensive players.
- The Raptors might have Kelly Olynyk back for the first time this season and it'll be interesting to see how they opt to slot their frontcourt rotation if Jakob Poeltl and Olynyk are both healthy. Rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo has proven to be a versatile player off the bench for Toronto and should continue to earn playing time.
- Toronto committed 20 turnovers and couldn't get anything going against Oklahoma City on Thursday. It was relatively understandable against a Thunder team that boasts the league's best defense this season, but the Raptors aren't going to be competitive if they continue to be that sloppy with the ball.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Poeltl, Olynyk, and Davion Mitchell as questionable. Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown are both out.
The Mavericks will be without Dante Exum and Naji Marshall. Jaden Hardy is doubtful to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +8.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 25%. The total for the game is 234.5.
Published |Modified