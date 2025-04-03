Raptors Play Host to Trail Blazers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will return home Thursday night to play host to the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto got a major assist Wednesday night from the San Antonio Spurs, who upset the Denver Nuggets and gave the Raptors a four-game cushion in the standings. That bit of help makes it slightly easier for Toronto to hold onto the league’s seventh-worst record. Still, the Raptors would be wise to lose Thursday night to avoid slipping any further in the lottery order.
- Scottie Barnes appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a right hand issue that seems to have been bothering him for some time. If he does suit up, Toronto will need more from its former All-Star, who’s been stuck in a shooting slump and hasn’t produced at the offensive level the team needs.
- It should be another night of heavy playing time for Toronto's depth players including the rookie trio of Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, and Jonathan Mogbo. Walter has looked impressive lately and will try to finish the season strong as he heads into his first NBA offseason.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will rest Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche are all out. Barnes and Jared Rhoden are questionable.
The Trail Blazers will be without Deandre Ayton, Sidy Cissoko, Scoot Henderson, Bryce McGowens, and Robert Williams III. Jerami Grant is doubtful to play and Anfernee Simons is questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 42.6%. The total for the game is 224.5.
