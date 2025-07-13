Toronto Raptors Take on Orlando Magic: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will play their second of five Summer League games Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET against the Orlando Magic.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet 360 will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Rookie first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles had his debut delayed due to left adductor strain on Friday, but it sounds like he should be ready to go Sunday. If that's the case, it'll be a big moment for the No. 9 pick who should show off his defensive chops against the Magic. Keep an eye on how he fares offensively, especially in lineups without much floor spacing.
- Toronto brought a ton of defensive intensity in a blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors will certainly want to do that again, but the key will be forcing turnovers without fouling. Toronto's guards want to fly around and create chaos, but it needs to be with a little more control than the group showed at times in the Summer League opener.
- I'd like to see Jonathan Mogbo play with a little more aggressiveness offensively. It's Summer League, so the results don't really matter and he should be looking for his shots a little more than he was against the Bulls. If there's an open three, take it. If he has a good shot in the paint, take it. That'll be something to keep an eye on moving forward.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -8.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 80%. The total for the game is 175.5.
