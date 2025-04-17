Raptors President Shares Insight Into Rogers Ownership & Front Office Extensions
The Toronto Raptors are expecting business as usual next season.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the team’s parent company, is now effectively under Rogers Communications after acquiring a majority stake from Bell Canada earlier this year. But according to Raptors president Masai Ujiri, the shift in ownership hasn’t disrupted the day-to-day activities in Toronto.
“Everything has been normal,” Ujiri said at his season-ending media availability. “(MLSE CEO) Keith (Pelley) was new, but it’s honestly been great. It’s been the same relationship, the same way, the same communication, which I am happy about.”
Pelley took over as MLSE CEO a year ago and has built a different kind of relationship with the Raptors than his predecessors, interim CEO Cynthia Devine and Michael Friisdahl before her. The dynamic has been “unique” but productive, Ujiri said, crediting Pelley for his leadership and steady communication.
No major changes are expected lower down the org chart either. Head coach Darko Rajaković remains under contract for two more seasons after the team picked up his option for 2026–27, and the front office, including general manager Bobby Webster, is expected to receive new deals to keep the group in place.
“I’m working on it now. All of them,” Ujiri said. “It’s a focus for me.”
That stability could prove important as Ujiri enters what is reportedly the final season of his own contract, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. While he offered no specifics about his future, Ujiri made his priorities clear.
“We will win another one here,” he said. “That’s how I feel inside. Every day I wake up, I sleep, I drink, I eat, is to come and try to win. Nothing else.”