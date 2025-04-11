Raptors Promote Canadian Forward On Multi-Year Deal
A.J. Lawson is sticking around.
The Canadian forward has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The new contract is a promotion for Lawson, whose two-way deal was set to expire at the end of the season.
Lawson, 24, has appeared in 24 games for the Raptors this year, averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. He has shown flashes as a valuable bench contributor during a stretch where Toronto has leaned heavily into development.
The signing comes just a day after the Raptors waived Orlando Robinson and Cole Swider, opening two roster spots ahead of the season’s final weekend. With Lawson now under contract for next year, it remains unclear how the team plans to use the remaining vacancy.
Lawson is expected to remain with the Raptors through the offseason and compete for a roster spot in training camp. He’ll likely battle for a role alongside Jamison Battle, who is on a partially guaranteed deal for next season.
The Raptors now have 12 players under contract for 2025-26, with Jared Rhoden and Ulrich Chomche occupying two of the team’s three two-way slots. Toronto now has one open two-way spot to fill this summer.
Lawson played high school basketball at GTA Prep in Mississauga before spending three collegiate seasons at South Carolina. He went undrafted in 2021 and eventually landed with the Dallas Mavericks, where he appeared in 42 games last season.