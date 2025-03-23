Raptors Provide Update on Brandon Ingram's Health Status
Brandon Ingram will miss at least the next 10 days.
The Toronto Raptors plan to re-evaluate the former All-Star early next month as he continues to work his way back from an ankle sprain he suffered in early December. Ingram has progressed to running and lateral movement but has yet to be cleared for contact, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Sunday evening.
It seems unlikely Ingram will return this year since the season ends for Toronto on April 13. An early April return would leave him with just five or six games before the end of the year. Considering the organization’s lack of interest in winning games over the next few weeks, there is little reason to bring Ingram back for a handful of meaningless games.
Ingram has played in just 18 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game, all with the New Orleans Pelicans. Toronto acquired the 27-year-old at the trade deadline and then signed him to a three-year contract extension.
The Raptors will, however, have Ja’Kobe Walter back from a hip injury after the rookie first-round pick missed the last seven games. Walter is expected to slide back into the rotation and see significant playing time as Toronto prioritizes the development of its youngest players.