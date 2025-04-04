Raptors Provide Injury Update on Brandon Ingram Ailing Ankle
Time is running out for Brandon Ingram.
By all accounts, the Toronto Raptors forward is nearing a return. He’s expected to be cleared for contact next week and begin full practices as he continues his recovery from a severe ankle sprain suffered in December. But with the regular season set to end next Saturday, the reality is that Ingram is unlikely to suit up before the year wraps.
“He’s reacting really well,” head coach Darko Rajaković said. While he acknowledged that it’s not realistic to expect Ingram back this season, he emphasized the team’s optimism. “He’s traveling really well, and we were really looking forward to seeing him in our playgroups and practice and building toward the side.”
The Raptors are expected to provide another update on Ingram’s status next week, but unless Toronto wants to bring him back for one or two games, his debut in a Raptors uniform will have to wait until next season.
If he doesn’t return, Ingram will finish the year having played 18 games all with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc.
Toronto acquired Ingram on February 6 in a trade that sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick to New Orleans. Less than a week later, the Raptors signed him to a three-year, $120 million extension that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
Barring any setbacks, Ingram is expected to be fully healthy this summer as he and the organization begin laying the foundation for next season.