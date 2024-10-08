Raptors Provide Update on Immanuel Quickley & RJ Barrett
Immanuel Quickley appears to be nearing his return for the Toronto Raptors.
The 25-year-old point guard was seen working off to the side during the open portion of Toronto's practice Tuesday afternoon. He continues to wear a brace on his injured thumb, but Quickley doesn't appear to be far away. He was working on his three-point shooting and his floaters as he gets back up to full speed for the start of the season.
"Very soon he's gonna be cleared for a full contact and we expect to see him playing some of the preseason games as well," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said from the OVO Athletic Centre.
Scottie Barnes was also present at practice working alongside Gradey Dick as the two got up plenty of shots from three-point range.
Toronto needs the two back soon as the roster continues to be beset with injuries. RJ Barrett is the latest to go down following a shoulder injury he sustained Sunday night during a collision with Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. He will miss the remainder of the preseason and his status will be updated by the team at a later date.
"They're gonna go week by week," Rajaković said of Barrett. "He will be able to do a lot of other stuff, conditioning-wise, and to address his health everywhere else, with his knees and strength and all of that. So once he comes back, he's gonna be in a great position to continue."
Toronto opens the season on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town for the home opener.