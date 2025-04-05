Raptors Re-Sign Sharpshooting Wing to Fill Final Roster Spot
Cole Swider will remain with the Toronto Raptors.
The organization has decided to keep the 25-year-old sharpshooter for the rest of the season following the expiration of his 10-day contract on Friday night. He will fill Toronto’s final roster spot over the last eight days of the season.
Swider has appeared in six games for the Raptors, averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from three-point range. Those numbers have been underwhelming for a 6-foot-9 wing known for his floor-spacing ability in the G League this year.
“When we signed him, we all knew that he is a great shooter. And lately we were seeing that he’s doing a good job defensively out there and not really making shots,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Friday. “He’s somebody that puts a lot of work in. He’s really trying at the end of the season to pick up on our schemes and what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively.”
Swider is expected to continue coming off the bench over Toronto’s final four games as the team looks to evaluate its depth. He will use these last few games as a chance to show he deserves an NBA role next season as he heads into the summer.
Toronto is not expected to have Gradey Dick or Brandon Ingram back this season and continues to search for wing depth behind the duo to pair with RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter moving forward.