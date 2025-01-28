Raptors Re-Sign Backup Center Ahead of Trade Deadline
Orlando Robinson will be sticking around.
The Toronto Raptors have signed the 24-year-old center to a second 10-day contract, the team announced Tuesday. The deal ensures Robinson will remain with the team through next week’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Robinson appeared in three games during his initial stint with Toronto, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 11 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 big man stepped into the rotation to replace the injured Kelly Olynyk, providing the Raptors with much-needed size and frontcourt depth behind Jakob Poeltl. His best performance came on Jan. 25, when he posted four points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Toronto’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.
“I really like what I'm seeing. I think he plays really hard,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said of Robinson. “It's not easy to join a team in the middle of the season, but he was able to pick up on what we're trying to do on offense and defense. … I give him a lot of credit for what he did over here over the last 10 days. Very professional. Guys like him. Really good guy. I saw a lot of positive things.”
Before joining Toronto, Robinson appeared in four G League games with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s affiliate, where he averaged 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, and shot 47.2% from the field.
If the Raptors want to keep Robinson beyond this second 10-day deal, they’ll need to sign him to a standard or two-way contract for the remainder of the season.