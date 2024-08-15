NBA Reveals Raptors Schedule for 2024-25
The Toronto Raptors will open their 30th season on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Scotiabank Arena to tip off the 2024-25 NBA season.
The league announced Toronto's schedule for this season, which will run from Oct. 23 through April 13, 2025, when the Raptors will conclude their regular season on the road in San Antonio.
The Raptors will welcome the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics to town on Jan. 15 and Feb. 25.
Nick Nurses and Kyle Lowry's Philadelphia 76ers will play in Toronto on Oct. 25 and March 12. OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks will play in Toronto on Dec. 9 and Feb. 4 while Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers venture north on Nov. 18 and Dec. 3.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will make their lone trip to Toronto on Nov. 1, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 5, and Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will play in Toronto on March 23.
The Raptors' longest road trip of the year will be a five-game West Coast trip spanning Denver, Sacramento, both Los Angeles teams, and the Milwaukee Bucks beginning on Nov. 4. Toronto's two other road trips will span four games in late February and the middle of March.
Toronto will be off for Christmas but will play on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
The Raptors will have 15 back-to-back games this season, of which five will not involve any travel for the team.
Toronto's lone nationally televised game in the United States will be against the New York Knicks on Jan. 8.
The NBA Cup Playoff will take place between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.