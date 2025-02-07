Raptors Send Clear Message About the Road Ahead Despite Addition of Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram hasn’t changed the plan.
That is the message coming out of Toronto following the trade deadline. Despite acquiring a 27-year-old All-Star-caliber player, the Toronto Raptors’ goal for this season remains the same: This is a rebuild.
There is no talk of chasing the play-in tournament. If anything, getting too close would be a disappointment. The focus remains on the future, with the NBA Draft Lottery as the priority.
“I think we have identified this year's draft as particularly strong at the top, but also throughout,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. “Takes me back a little bit to the Tampa year when you start to identify Scottie around this time, how many difference makers do you feel like are in the draft? But no, we feel confident [about the draft]. And obviously, the lottery balls and lottery gods will determine where we end up, but that's our job to find the players.”
That is as clear a message as you will get.
For now, losing games will not be a problem. Trading away Davion Mitchell, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk stripped Toronto of key depth, and the upcoming schedule is unforgiving. Eleven of the next 12 games are against playoff-caliber teams. With Jakob Poeltl sidelined with a hip injury, RJ Barrett away from the team with a concussion, and Brandon Ingram still recovering from an ankle injury, the Raptors will struggle to keep up.
Ingram, in particular, will not be rushed back as he continues to recover from a severe ankle sprain suffered in December. Toronto plans to reassess him in the coming days to determine a timeline for his return, but how many games he will actually play this season remains uncertain.
The organization wants to see how he fits alongside Scottie Barnes and the rest of the core, but with the Raptors’ position in the standings, there is no urgency.
Next month, though, the situation will change.
Of Toronto’s final 19 games, 11 come against Washington, Utah, Portland, Brooklyn, and Charlotte. At that point, some strategic maneuvering will be necessary. Veterans will likely see their minutes reduced, and the focus will shift to developing first- and second-year players.
“We're supercharging the young guys,” Webster said following the deadline. “I think that's what you'll see for the rest of the season, the growth of Jamal [Shead], the growth of Ja’Kobe [Walter] sort of sophomore jump of Gradey. These are what our eyes are on.”
Following the deadline, Toronto sits fifth in the reverse standings with a 10.5% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 42.1% shot at landing in the top four. The challenge now is staying there or improving those odds. It will not be easy, but with the right approach, it is within reach.