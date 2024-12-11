Raptors to Sign Intriguing Canadian Prospect With Final Open Roster Spot
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed Toronto native A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract, filling a roster spot recently vacated by the waiver of guard D.J. Carton. The move adds much-needed depth to the Raptors' wing positions as the team deals with a slew of injuries to key players, including Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and Bruce Brown.
Lawson, a 6'6" shooting guard with a 6'7" wingspan, brings a unique blend of scoring ability, athleticism, and defensive potential to the Raptors. The 24-year-old has been one of the top performers in the NBA G League this season with the Long Island Nets, where he averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His shooting splits in the G League include 43.8% from the field, 32.2% from deep, and 82.9% from the free throw line.
Lawson’s path to the Raptors has been anything but straightforward. After going undrafted out of South Carolina, he played for the Dallas Mavericks, where he appeared in 56 NBA games across two seasons, including 42 in 2023-24. During his time with Dallas, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in limited minutes. Despite a promising preseason with the Mavericks, he was waived but later re-signed on a two-way deal before being released again ahead of the regular season.
Joining the ranks of fellow Canadians like Chris Boucher and RJ Barrett in the Raptors organization, Lawson will look to carve out a role as a dynamic wing option for head coach Darko Rajaković. Lawson should start his tenure in the G League with the Raptors 905, but if Toronto's bout with the injury bug continues it's possible he gets a look in Toronto's rotation.