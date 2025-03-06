Raptors Reportedly Sign G League Center to Bolster Frontcourt
Colin Castleton is joining the Toronto Raptors on a 10-day contract.
The 24-year-old big man has reportedly signed with Toronto, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The deal has yet to be officially announced by the organization.
Castleton went undrafted in 2023 after spending five years in college, playing three seasons at Florida following two years at Michigan. He graduated from Florida before signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he made a brief appearance last season. This year, he played 10 games for the Memphis Grizzlies before spending most of the season in the G League, splitting time between Orlando and Memphis’ affiliates. Across 26 G League games, the 6-foot-10 center is averaging 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
The move gives the Raptors additional frontcourt depth behind Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Robinson as they continue to experiment with their roster over the final stretch of the season. With Toronto focusing on development, Castleton could see rotation minutes off the bench, particularly in second halves when the team leans into its younger players.
Toronto had one open roster spot remaining, which Castleton will fill for at least the next five games. The Raptors can sign him to another 10-day contract before having to make a decision on his future with the organization.