Raptors Re-Sign Veteran Guard to One-Year Deal
The Toronto Raptors are bringing back Garrett Temple.
The 38-year-old has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to return to Toronto, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.
Temple signed a one-year minimum deal to join the Raptors last season and will likely be back on another minimum deal with Toronto next season.
The 6-foot-5 guard was out of the rotation for most of the season but became a valuable veteran for the organization who saw playing time late in the season. Temple appeared in 27 games for Toronto, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 37.2% from the floor and 30% from behind the arc.
He's unlikely to see much playing time next season but should provide leadership for Toronto alongside Kelly Olynyk as the elder statement on the team.
The 14-year NBA veteran has played on 12 teams across his career after first breaking into the league in 2009 with the Houston Rockets.
Temple joins Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley as Toronto's only signing so far this offseason. The Raptors have yet to make an addition from outside the team through Monday evening.