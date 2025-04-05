Raptors & Nets Both Resting Starters in Lottery Showdown Sunday
The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley on Sunday night when they face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Both starters are being held out for rest, continuing a recent trend in which the Raptors have opted to sit Poeltl and Quickley for alternating games down the stretch of the regular season. The Raptors, who have lost three straight games, are one loss away from clinching sole possession of the seventh-worst record in the NBA.
Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable with a lingering hand injury that has sidelined him for more than a month and kept him out of Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Barnes can only miss one more game in order to reach the league’s 65-game threshold required for postseason awards eligibility.
Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, and rookie Ulrich Chomche remain out and are not expected to return this season.
RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji are both set to return after their rest nights on Friday.
The Nets, meanwhile, will rest center Nic Claxton as they position themselves in the draft lottery standings. Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, D’Angelo Russell, De’Anthony Melton, and Noah Clowney have all been ruled out.
Brooklyn enters the night three wins ahead of Toronto for the sixth-worst record in the league. A Raptors victory on Sunday would guarantee the Nets no worse than the No. 6 position in the final lottery standings. Toronto has an outside chance to catch Brooklyn with a Raptors loss Sunday and two more victories from the Nets in their final five games.