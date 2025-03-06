Raptors Begin Resting Players as Schedule Softens vs. Jazz
The Toronto Raptors are officially embracing the tank.
For the first time this season, Toronto has ruled out Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett for “rest” ahead of Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Both starters will sit as the Raptors continue their descent toward the bottom of the standings against one of the league’s worst teams.
The Raptors have also ruled out Ochai Agbaji (ankle), Gradey Dick (knee), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Brandon Ingram (ankle), and Ulrich Chomche (MCL), while Chris Boucher is listed as probable after undergoing wisdom tooth extraction. Garrett Temple and Jamison Battle are both off the injury report and will be available for Toronto.
Resting Poeltl and Barrett is a clear indication of the organization’s direction for the final 20 games of the season. Toronto remains focused on securing a top pick in this year’s draft and is committed to maximizing its lottery odds.
The Jazz won’t make it easy, though. Utah, which owns the league’s third-worst record, began resting key players on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Their injury report for Friday’s game has yet to be released.
Toronto is expected to turn to Orlando Robinson and the recently-signed Colin Castleton to replace Poeltl in the frontcourt. AJ Lawson and Jared Rhoden should both see increased playing time with Barrett sidelined.
Toronto’s shameless pursuit of lottery positioning was already on display earlier this week when it pulled its best players in the final minutes against the Orlando Magic. That maneuver backfired, as the Raptors still escaped with a win, but it underscored the lengths the team is willing to go to in its quest for a high draft pick.