Raptors Return to Host Heat: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will return from the All-Star Break to host the Miami Heat on Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will return to action Friday night when Davion Mitchell and the Miami Heat come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto has emphasized development all season, and that forward-looking approach is expected to guide the Raptors through the stretch run. The key question is how committed they’ll be to that strategy and how minutes will be distributed. Based on recent indications, Toronto plans to lean heavily on its youngest players over the final third of the season.
- Another game without Jakob Poeltl should mean extended minutes for Jonathan Mogbo as Toronto’s undersized big man. It’s been a challenging stretch for Mogbo, who has been forced to play out of position as the team’s primary starting center. However, Miami isn’t a particularly big team, which could make this a more manageable matchup for the rookie second-round pick.
- It will be Mitchell’s first game back in Toronto since being traded earlier this month. Expect him to provide the Heat with tough, defense-first minutes off the bench, particularly against Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead. While Mitchell isn’t a complete player, his on-ball defense can certainly make life difficult for opponents.
Injury Report
Toronto will be without Poeltl, Brandon Ingram, and Ulrich Chomche.
The Heat have ruled out Kevin Love and Dru Smith. Tyler Herro is probable with a shoulder injury.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 45.5%. The total for the game is 219.5.
Further Reading
Published