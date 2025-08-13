Toronto Raptors Reveal NBA Cup Schedule for 2025-26
The NBA has released the full schedule for the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, with the third edition of the in-season tournament set to begin October 31 and conclude in Las Vegas in mid-December.
The Toronto Raptors have been slotted in East Group A alongside Atlanta, Cleveland, Indiana and Washington. The groupings were determined by a random draw within each conference based on 2024-25 regular season records. Each team will play four group games, two at home and two on the road, on designated “Cup Nights” between October 31 and November 28.
The Raptors will open the tournament on Halloween night in Cleveland, tipping off against the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. A week later, they will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on November 7. Toronto’s final two group games will be at Scotiabank Arena, hosting Washington on November 21 and Indiana on November 26.
Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best record in each of the six groups will qualify, along with one wild card team from each conference. The wild card will be awarded to the team with the best group play record that finishes second in its group.
The knockout rounds will begin with the quarterfinals in early December, followed by the semifinals in Las Vegas on December 13 and the championship game on December 16.
Toronto has yet to advance past the group stage since the tournament began. Cleveland and Indiana both made the playoffs last season, while Atlanta is looking to return to the postseason. Washington remains in a rebuild but could play spoiler.
All NBA Cup games will count toward the regular season standings, except for the championship. The Raptors’ full 80-game regular season schedule will be announced Thursday.