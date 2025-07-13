Toronto Raptors Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles Set to Make Summer League Debut
Collin Murray-Boyles is ready to go.
The Toronto Raptors’ ninth overall pick has been cleared to make his Summer League debut Sunday night against the Orlando Magic after sitting out Friday’s opener with a left adductor strain.
Murray-Boyles will start alongside Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle, and Colin Castleton. Jonathan Mogbo, who impressed in the opener with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, will move to the bench.
The change helps balance Toronto’s rotation. While both Murray-Boyles and Mogbo bring energy, rebounding, and defensive versatility, pairing them together would likely create spacing issues. Neither is a consistent shooter at this stage, and the Raptors want to keep the floor open for Walter and Shead to attack off the dribble.
Murray-Boyles is one of the more intriguing prospects on Toronto’s Summer League roster. He built his reputation in college with physical defence, strong finishing, and the ability to guard multiple positions. The Raptors are high on his long-term upside, particularly on the defensive end, where they believe he can be a versatile anchor.
He’ll make his debut against a Magic team that features a pair of notable prospects in Jase Richardson and last year’s first-round pick Tristan da Silva. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 360.