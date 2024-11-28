Raptors Make Surprising Starting Lineup Change
Ja'Kobe Walter is getting a promotion.
The Toronto Raptors first-round pick has been upgraded to the starting lineup Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. It'll be his first career start as he steps in for the ailing Gradey Dick.
Walter, 20, was only just called up from the G League where Toronto had hoped to give him an extended look for his development. His stint was interrupted when Dick suffered a calf strain that'll likely keep him out for the next few games at least.
Davion Mitchell will head back to the bench and leave Toronto's starting group without a traditional point guard. The Raptors had opted to use a similar lineup when Dick was healthy and was letting Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett take care of the ball-handling responsibilities.
Walter has appeared in just four games for the Raptors this season, tallying 49 minutes total. He's scored 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting. Toronto is hoping he can provide more three-point shooting for the Raptors who desperately need more floor-spacing in their first unit.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard had scored 33 points across two G League games earlier this month while shooting 4-for-12 from three-point range with the Raptors 905.
Barnes, Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, and Jakob Poeltl will start alongside Walter for Toronto.
Expect Jamison Battle to see extended minutes off the bench for Toronto as the rookie sharpshooter will help fill the void left by the sidelined Dick.
Toronto continues to be without Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk.