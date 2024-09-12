Raptors Rookie Becomes 1st Player to Sign With New Shoe Company
Toronto Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo appears to have a new shoe deal.
The 22-year-old announced his partnership with Serious Player Only, becoming the first NBA player to affiliate with the shoe company, per Boardroom.
Former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo was previously seen wearing the Serious Player Only "Player 1" shoes.
Mogbo was selected by Toronto with the No. 31 pick in the NBA Draft earlier this summer. He's a 6-foot-6 power forward with impressive ball-handling and playmaking abilities for a player of his size. He proved to be a versatile defender and multi-skilled offensive weapon, averaging 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the San Francisco Dons this past season.
The Raptors will likely begin the year with Mogbo out of the rotation, giving the rookie plenty of time to develop his game with the Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate. The hope is Mogbo can become an average three-point shooter after failing to make a single three-pointer in his two-year Division I collegiate career.
Mogbo is expected to be the only Raptors player wearing a shoe that isn't from one of the mainstream shoe companies. Most Raptors players including Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley will take the court this season in Nikes. Gradey Dick has a partnership that will see him wearing Adidas this year while RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher are affiliated with Puma.
The last Raptors player to sign a deal with a shoe company outside of the mainstream was Fred VanVleet who wore Li-Ning shoes while playing in Toronto.