Raptors Get Multiple Rotation Players Back vs. Mavericks
Kelly Olynyk is ready to go.
The Toronto Raptors have cleared Olynyk to make his season debut Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks following a back spasm issue that had sidelined him since the preseason. Olynyk, Jakob Poeltl, and Davion Mitchell have all been upgraded to available Saturday.
“We all know what Kelly brings to the table through his experience and his love and passion for the city,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said pre-game. “he brings great ball movement. He brings more three-point shooting to the team, and I'm really excited to see how he works with some of the guys he's gonna share the court with.”
Olynyk should slide into Toronto’s second unit and provide some much needed three-point shooting off the bench for the Raptors. He’ll be on a minutes restriction against the Mavericks as the Raptors continue to ramp 33-year-old back up to full strength.
Toronto acquired Olynyk at the trade deadline last year along with Ochai Agbaji in a deal with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk appeared in 28 games for Toronto, averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 33.8% from three-point range.
The Raptors plan to use Jonathan Mogbo more on the wing with Olynyk returning, leaning into the 6-foot-7 forward’s versatility as an off-ball player Toronto hopes can find his three-point stroke.
Bruno Fernando will likely slide into a reserve role with limited minutes. If Olynyk can prove he’s healthy, Toronto may opt to part ways with Fernando who remains on a non-guaranteed deal for this season.