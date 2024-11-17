Raptors Frontcourt Gets Thinner With Latest Injury
The Toronto Raptors keep getting thinner.
Bruno Fernando is the latest to join Toronto's growing injury list with an ankle injury that'll keep him sidelined Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. He rolled his right ankle Saturday against the Boston Celtics and will miss some time.
The injury further depletes Toronto's already undermanned frontcourt rotation that continues to be without Kelly Olynyk who has yet to play this season with an ongoing back injury. Jakob Poeltl will be Toronto's only traditional center with experience available on Monday.
Expect Chris Boucher and Jonathan Mogbo to handle backup center duties off the bench for Toronto as undersized big men while Fernando is out. Toronto's only other backup center Ulrich Chomche will likely remain with the Raptors 905 as he works to develop his game.
The Raptors remain without Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter. It's unclear when any of the four will return for Toronto.
The Pacers will be on the second night of a back-to-back. They've ruled out Andrew Nembhard, Isaiah Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, and James Wiseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat.