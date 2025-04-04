Raptors Provide Update on Gradey Dick's Heath Status
Gradey Dick’s season has come to an end.
The Toronto Raptors are not expecting the second-year guard to return, as he continues to recover from a right knee bone bruise suffered early last month against the Orlando Magic. While his condition has been improving, the team has opted to shut him down for the remainder of the year.
“His symptoms are improving,” said Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković. “He’s really focusing on lifting and working on improving his body. And with that being said, we can pretty confidently say we’re going to shut him down for the rest of the season here.”
Dick will finish his sophomore campaign averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 41% from the field and 35% from three-point range over 54 games. It was a season of highs and lows for the 20-year-old, who opened the year with strong scoring stretches but saw his production waver as the grind of the season set in.
Still, he showed encouraging growth in his first year as a full-time starter, flashing scoring potential and expanding his offensive game. With Brandon Ingram expected to enter the lineup next season, Dick will likely shift back to a bench role, where he could continue developing off the bench.
Scottie Barnes Update
Toronto has officially ruled out Scottie Barnes for Friday night's game as he continues to recover from a linger right hand injury. It will mark his 16th missed game of the season, leaving him just two absences away from falling short of the NBA’s 65-game minimum required for award eligibility.