Raptors Share Injury Updates Ahead of Magic Game
The Toronto Raptors will be shorthanded once again when they face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
Gradey Dick will miss the rematch after suffering a right ischial tuberosity injury in his lower back during Sunday’s victory over the Magic. The sophomore has played in 54 of Toronto’s 61 games this season, averaging 14.4 points while shooting 35% from three-point range. He'll likely be replaced by Ja'Kobe Walter in the starting lineup lineup for Toronto.
Ochai Agbaji will also remain out, missing his second straight game due to a left ankle sprain. The 23-year-old guard has been dealing with the injury since last week, and Toronto has not provided a timeline for his return.
Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram continues to rehab from a severe ankle injury sustained in December and remains without a timetable for his return. Toronto should provide a further update on Ingram's status next week.
Veteran guard Garrett Temple is still away from the team for personal reasons.
Toronto will also continue to monitor Jakob Poeltl’s minutes, as the Raptors look for more opportunities to develop Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson down the stretch of the season.
Orlando remains without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner who were sidelined on Sunday.
Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Orlando.