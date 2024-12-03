Raptors Share Game Status for Sophomore Sharpshooter
Gradey Dick is not quite ready to go.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out the sophomore sharpshooter who continues to deal with an ongoing calf injury he suffered a little over a week ago. Dick did participate in pre-game workouts but has not been cleared to return yet.
It'll be the fourth straight game Dick has missed, further depleating Toronto's already limited three-point shooting firepower. The Raptors have turned to rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter to fill in for Dick but Walter has yet to find his stroke from three-point range.
Dick isn't expected to need too much more time and will likely be back in the next few days after being listed as questionable to play earlier Tuesday.
Toronto will continue to be without Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk as well.
The Pacers will have Canadian point guard Andrew Nembhard available to play after being listed as questionable with a left knee injury. Isaiah Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, and James Wiseman have all been ruled out.
Bruce Brown's Knee
There continues to be no update on Bruce Brown's status as he continues to ramp up toward a return. Brown is still trying to build up the strength in his injured knee as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković. Toronto had initially hopes Brown would be available to return last week. It's unclear when he will return for Toronto.