Raptors Guard to Miss At Least a Couple Games as Toronto Shares Latest Update
Immanuel Quickley will not be joining the Toronto Raptors in Minnesota.
The 25-year-old point guard will miss both Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers and Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he continues to recover from a pelvic bruise, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said.
Quickley exited Toronto's season opener on Wednesday after falling awkwardly trying to snare a rebound in the second quarter. He was undercut by Darius Garland and slammed into the ground bruising his pelvis.
"He's improving," Rajaković said. "He's feeling better, less symptoms, but he's going to be out tonight."
Toronto will also be without RJ Barrett on Friday as he works his way back from an AC joint injury. He will travel to Minnesota and appears to be close to a return potentially on Saturday night.
The Raptors will be heading out to Minnesota for the one-game road trip before returning home to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday. It appears as though Toronto should be closer to full strength by then.
Both Barrett and Quickley had been listed as doubtful while Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter all remain out for Toronto.
Without Quickley, Toronto will turn to Davion Mitchell to shoulder the playmaking load in the starting lineup. Rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead should see his role grow off the bench while Quickley is out.
The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and Paul George while Caleb Martin remains probable to play Friday.