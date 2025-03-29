Raptors Rule Out Multiple Starters vs. 76ers
Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley will get another night off.
The Toronto Raptors plan to rest both starters again ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Poeltl and Quickley have been alternating rest nights, while RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji are set to return after sitting Friday.
This game is unlikely to impact Toronto’s lottery position. The Raptors sit four wins ahead of the 76ers with just eight games remaining. Barring a miracle, Toronto won’t fall below Philadelphia, which remains motivated to keep its top-six protected first-round pick.
Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche remain out with injuries. Jared Rhoden has been recalled from the G League and will be available in Philadelphia.
The 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back and are expected to be without virtually all their top players. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are all expected to sit, along with Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond.
Toronto remains four wins back of the San Antonio Spurs, who hold the league’s eighth-worst record. That gap should be enough for the Raptors to stay ahead of the Spurs, who have been leaning into their lottery positioning since losing Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox for the season.