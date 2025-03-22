Raptors to Rest 2 Starters vs. Spurs
The Toronto Raptors will be without both Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Both players have been ruled out for rest, the team announced Saturday, despite Toronto having had two days off following a three-game road trip. The Raptors had been alternating rest nights for Poeltl and Quickley since March 7, but now appear to be leaning further into resting key players with the lottery race in mind.
San Antonio sits just six games behind Toronto in the reverse standings, while the Raptors are only one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets for the fifth-worst record in the NBA.
Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has been upgraded to questionable with a right hip injury and appears to be trending toward a return before the end of the season.
Gradey Dick, Ulrich Chomche, and Brandon Ingram remain sidelined. AJ Lawson and Jared Rhoden have been assigned to the G League, while RJ Barrett is expected to return after missing Thursday’s game due to illness and rest.
The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without both Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, who have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.