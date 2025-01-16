All Raptors

Raptors Share Injury Updates For Two Ailing Rotation Players

The Toronto Raptors say Immanuel Quickley will not play Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks while Ochai Agbaji is questionable with a right hand injury

Aaron Rose

Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Immanuel Quickley isn’t quite ready to return yet.

The Toronto Raptors have officially listed their starting point guard as out for Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left hip injury. This marks the third consecutive game Quickley will miss after the injury flared up on Monday morning.

Quickley has been battling the injury for some time now, according to Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković. While it’s unclear when the issue first began, Quickley had been playing through it until it worsened earlier this week.

He had been seen doing some light shooting around following practice on Tuesday but was unable to particulate in drills with the team.

The 25-year-old has already been limited by other injuries this season, including a pelvic issue and a UCL sprain, which have kept him to just nine appearances. These setbacks have hindered Toronto’s ability to fully evaluate its core and determine how Quickley fits alongside Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

The good news for the Raptors is that Ochai Agbaji’s right-hand injury doesn’t appear to be too serious. Agbaji left Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics in the first half to receive three stitches, the team announced. Toronto has listed him as questionable for Friday’s matchup.

The Raptors have opted to keep Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Eugene Omoruyi, and Ulrich Chomche on G League assignment. Jamison Battle remains with the Raptors and will travel to Milwaukee with the team.

The Bucks have yet to release their injury report for Friday’s contest.

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.