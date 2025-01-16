Raptors Share Injury Updates For Two Ailing Rotation Players
Immanuel Quickley isn’t quite ready to return yet.
The Toronto Raptors have officially listed their starting point guard as out for Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left hip injury. This marks the third consecutive game Quickley will miss after the injury flared up on Monday morning.
Quickley has been battling the injury for some time now, according to Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković. While it’s unclear when the issue first began, Quickley had been playing through it until it worsened earlier this week.
He had been seen doing some light shooting around following practice on Tuesday but was unable to particulate in drills with the team.
The 25-year-old has already been limited by other injuries this season, including a pelvic issue and a UCL sprain, which have kept him to just nine appearances. These setbacks have hindered Toronto’s ability to fully evaluate its core and determine how Quickley fits alongside Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.
The good news for the Raptors is that Ochai Agbaji’s right-hand injury doesn’t appear to be too serious. Agbaji left Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics in the first half to receive three stitches, the team announced. Toronto has listed him as questionable for Friday’s matchup.
The Raptors have opted to keep Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Eugene Omoruyi, and Ulrich Chomche on G League assignment. Jamison Battle remains with the Raptors and will travel to Milwaukee with the team.
The Bucks have yet to release their injury report for Friday’s contest.