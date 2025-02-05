Raptors Rule Out 3 Starters vs. Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors will be shorthanded once again on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl have all been ruled out for the second night of a back-to-back, the team announced.
Barrett remains in concussion protocols after experiencing symptoms on Monday evening. He suffered a hard fall against the Clippers on Sunday, hitting his head on the court, and must now clear league protocols before returning.
Quickley will rest as the Raptors continue managing his left hip strain. He’s been on a minutes restriction since returning from an extended absence.
Poeltl, dealing with a right hip pointer, exited Tuesday’s game at halftime. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined.
Chris Boucher is listed as questionable with an illness in what could be his final game with the team ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Bruce Brown, who has previously been held out of back-to-backs, will be available off the bench for Toronto. He too has been at the center of trade speculation ahead of the trade deadline.
Davion Mitchell should slide back into the starting lineup for Quickley while the Raptors turn to Kelly Olynyk and Orlando Robinson to hold down the frontcourt rotation. Rookie second-round picks Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead should see extended playing time as well.
The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane and Cam Spencer, while Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr. are all questionable.