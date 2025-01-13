Raptors Share Injury Update For Ailing Immanuel Quickley
The Toronto Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley on Monday night as the guard has been ruled out due to left hip soreness.
Quickley has been dealing with the injury for a little while now, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said pre-game. It flared up Monday morning and Toronto has opted to hold him out against Golden State. The Raptors plan to provide more information on Quickley’s status on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old guard has appeared in just nine games this season due to a pelvic injury and a UCL sprain. Monday’s absence further limits Toronto’s ability to build chemistry with their starting lineup, which has only been fully intact for four games this season.
Rajaković declined to reveal how he plans to make up for Quickley’s absence in Toronto’s rotation. The expectation is Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will likely share ball-handling duties, while Ochai Agbaji is expected to step into the starting lineup. Toronto opted to go without a traditional starting point guard when Quickley missed time earlier this year.
Jamal Shead, who has taken on the role of primary backup point guard in recent weeks, is expected to continue to lead the second unit. The injury also opens the door for Davion Mitchell to re-enter the rotation as another option in the backcourt.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are also shorthanded, with Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II sidelined. Draymond Green has been downgraded to out with an illness and back injury.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.