Raptors Potentially Without Three Starters vs. Jazz
Immanuel Quickley will get another night off.
The Raptors plan to rest Quickley on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, marking his third rest game in the last five outings. He and Jakob Poeltl have alternated rest games since March 7, with one sitting out each night.
RJ Barrett is listed as questionable as he deals with an illness. Meanwhile, both Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo have been upgraded to questionable and could return after extended absences. If available, they should see significant playing time as Toronto continues to lean on its depth down the stretch.
Jamal Shead is probable with a shoulder injury. If he plays, he’ll step into the starting lineup in place of Quickley.
Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jared Rhoden, and Ulrich Chomche have all been ruled out.
Toronto also no longer has Colin Castleton following the expiration of his 10-day contract on Saturday. If he isn’t re-signed before tip-off, the Raptors will rely on Poeltl and Orlando Robinson to anchor the frontcourt against Portland.
Portland will be without Deandre Ayton and Jabari Walker, while Jerami Grant is doubtful. Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III are both questionable. If Simons is sidelined, Portland will lean more on Scoot Henderson and Canadian Shaedon Sharpe to generate offense.
The Raptors sit just four games ahead of Portland in the reverse standings, with two matchups against the Trail Blazers still remaining. A win for Toronto would close that gap and could put the Raptors at risk of swapping spots with Portland, further diminishing their draft lottery odds this spring.