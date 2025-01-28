Raptors Share Injury Report Ahead of Wizards Game
Immanuel Quickley will miss his eighth consecutive game with a lingering hip injury, the Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old point guard remains sidelined and has yet to return to practice. His timeline for a return remains unclear as he continues to recover from the injury that has kept him out since mid-January.
Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards after missing the last two games with a calf strain. If Olynyk is unable to play, the Raptors are expected to lean on Orlando Robinson off the bench for the third straight game. Robinson was re-signed to a second 10-day contract on Tuesday.
The Raptors have also recalled rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter from the G League, making him available for the one-game road trip to Washington. Second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo will remain on G League assignment, along with Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, and AJ Lawson, who are staying with the Raptors 905.
Toronto enters the matchup against Washington riding a four-game winning streak and will look to make it five against the struggling Wizards. Washington has lost 14 straight games and holds the league’s worst record, sitting 4.5 games behind the Utah Jazz at the bottom of the standings.
The Wizards have not yet released their injury report for Wednesday’s game.