Raptors Rule Out 2 Starters vs. Rockets
RJ Barrett appears to be nearing a return.
The Toronto Raptors forward has joined the team in Houston ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rockets. While he remains in concussion protocols and will miss his fourth straight game, traveling with the team marks a step forward in his recovery.
Toronto will once again be without Jakob Poeltl, who remains sidelined with a right hip pointer injury. He’ll miss his third straight game after exiting Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks at halftime.
Brandon Ingram also remains out with a left ankle sprain and has no timetable for his return. He has been sidelined since December and will be evaluated by the Raptors’ medical staff before making his team debut.
PJ Tucker is not with the team, while Ulrich Chomche and AJ Lawson remain on G League assignment with Raptors 905.
The Raptors will continue leaning on their young core against Houston, with rookies Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jamison Battle all expected to see significant minutes. Immanuel Quickley remains on a minutes restriction as he continues to ramp up following his extended absence earlier this season.
The Rockets, meanwhile, will be on the second night of a back-to-back and could be without Fred VanVleet, who is set to miss his fourth straight game Saturday with an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is also not expected to be available Sunday as he recovers from a fracture in his left hand.