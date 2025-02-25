Raptors Share Game Status for Jakob Poeltl vs. Celtics
Jakob Poeltl isn’t quite ready to return.
The Toronto Raptors will once again be without their starting center Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. It’ll be the seventh straight game Poeltl has missed with a right hip injury.
Poeltl does remain “close” to a return, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Tuesday. Toronto plays Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. It’s unclear if Poeltl will be ready to go by then.
Toronto will once again turn to Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo to fill in for Poeltl. Robinson is expected to make his third consecutive start.
Toronto will, however, have Gradey Dick in the lineup after the Raptors listed Dick as probable with a right thigh contusion.
There remains no update on Brandon Ingram’s status as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury he suffered in December. He’ll have his status updated on Toronto’s upcoming road trip. It’s unclear if he’ll return this season.
Boston will be without Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet. Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman remain questionable to play. Al Horford is listed as questionable.