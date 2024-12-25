Raptors Share Injury Status for Multiple Rotation Players vs. Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors will once again be without their starting center, Jakob Poeltl, as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. This will mark the fourth consecutive game Poeltl has missed since sustaining a bilateral groin strain in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.
Poeltl's absence has exposed a glaring weakness for the Raptors. The team has dropped all three games without him and is now navigating the consequences of their lack of frontcourt depth after going 4-28 when the Austrian big man was injured last season. Without their 7-foot anchor, Toronto has turned to rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo, who has admirably stepped into the starting lineup despite being undersized for the center position.
Immanuel Quickley remains sidelined as he recovers from a partial UCL tear. While the 25-year-old guard has started light basketball activities, he has yet to progress to full-contact drills, and there’s no clear timeline for his return.
Additionally, Bruce Brown is still working his way back from offseason knee surgery. Although the Raptors insist there have been no setbacks, the team remains cautious, and his return date remains uncertain.
Rookie point guard Jamal Shead has also been added to the injury report, listed as questionable with a right knee injury. Shead, who popped up on the report shortly before tipoff against the New York Knicks on Monday, will be a game-time decision.
On the opposing side, the Memphis Grizzlies have yet to release their injury report. However, Thursday’s matchup is expected to feature Canadian center Zach Edey, who has reclaimed a starting role for Memphis this season. Edey’s presence will be particularly intriguing as the Raptors continue to navigate a depleted frontcourt.