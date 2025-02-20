Raptors Share Injury Status for Jakob Poeltl Ahead of Heat Matchup
Jakob Poeltl isn’t quite ready to return for the Toronto Raptors.
The Austrian center participated in a light practice on Wednesday but has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Miami Heat due to a right hip pointer injury. He was briefly listed as questionable before being downgraded to out, extending his absence to six straight games.
Without Poeltl, Toronto will likely turn to rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo in the starting lineup, while Orlando Robinson provides depth off the bench. The Raptors have struggled without their starting big man, posting a 1-9 record in games he has missed this season. The team has been outscored by 8.5 points per 100 possessions when Poeltl is off the floor. He also leads the team in Net Rating among Toronto’s rotation players.
Brandon Ingram also remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain. He was seen shooting after practice without any noticeable limitations, but there is no clear timeline for his return. He's expected to be reevaluated in another couple of weeks. The Raptors will also be without Ulrich Chomche, who suffered a season-ending MCL tear earlier this month.
The Heat will be missing Dru Smith and Kevin Love, while Tyler Herro is listed as probable with right shoulder soreness.
Friday’s game will mark Davion Mitchell’s return to Toronto after the Raptors dealt him to Miami for a second-round pick at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old has found a role in the Heat’s rotation, logging steady minutes off the bench in his last three games.