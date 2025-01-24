All Raptors

Raptors Rule Out Another Rotation Player in Latest Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Kelly Olynyk along with Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks

Jan 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk (41) shoots between Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and guard Trevelin Queen (12) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Kelly Olynyk is set to miss time.

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out their backup center for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks due to a right calf injury sustained on Thursday night. Olynyk logged nearly 14 minutes in Toronto’s last outing before exiting in the third quarter.

The 33-year-old Canadian had been hitting his stride in recent games, delivering his best performances of the season. Over his last three outings, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting an impressive 62.5% (5-for-8) from three-point range.

Olynyk joins Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji on the sidelines for Toronto. Quickley will miss his sixth consecutive game with a left hip strain, and no timetable has been set for his return. Agbaji, originally questionable for Thursday’s game with a right hand laceration, was ruled out and remains unavailable according to Friday’s injury report.

Despite the injuries, the Raptors have kept Jonathan Mogbo assigned to the G League and are expected to rely on Chris Boucher as a reserve center in Olynyk’s absence. Toronto has also leaned on small-ball lineups recently, with Scottie Barnes stepping into the center role.

AJ Lawson, Jamison Battle, and Ulrich Chomche continue to be active with the Raptors 905.

The Atlanta Hawks have not yet released their injury report for Saturday’s game.

