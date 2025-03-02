Raptors Share Update on Ochai Agbaji's Status vs. Magic
Ochai Agbaji is going to miss some time.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled Agbaji out for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic after the 24-year-old wing suffered a left ankle sprain in Friday’s overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Agbaji sustained the injury in the first quarter when he inadvertently stepped on Orlando Robinson’s foot while trying to contest a shot from Josh Giddey. He twisted his ankle on the play and remained on the floor for the ensuing possession before being helped off by Chris Boucher and a member of Toronto’s coaching staff. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Initial X-rays came back negative for a fracture, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters in Chicago. However, Agbaji is expected to undergo further testing to determine the severity of the sprain and how much time he might miss.
The injury comes at a tough time for Agbaji, who has been one of Toronto’s most consistent players this season. He has appeared in 54 of the team’s 60 games and is averaging a career-high 10 points per game while shooting 39.9% from three-point range. His ability to provide versatile perimeter defense has made him a key part of the rotation for Toronto this season.
Scottie Barnes is not listed on the injury report despite briefly tweaking his ankle against the Bulls. He played through the apparent discomfort, logging 36 minutes in the loss.
Brandon Ingram remains out indefinitely with an ankle injury, while Ulrich Chomche and Jamison Battle are also sidelined. Garrett Temple is away from the team for personal reasons.
As for the Magic, they will be without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner when they face the Raptors on Sunday.