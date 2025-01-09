Raptors Dealt Another Injury Blow in 1st Half vs. Knicks
The injury luck didn’t last long.
In just their second game this season with a fully healthy roster, the Toronto Raptors may have suffered another setback. Ochai Agbaji was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks after appearing to take a knee to the ribs while battling Josh Hart for a rebound in the second quarter.
Agbaji stayed down for the ensuing defensive possession before stumbling to his feet as Toronto pushed the ball in transition. A Raptors timeout allowed him to exit the game and head to the locker room.
The Raptors have officially ruled out Agbaji with a lower back contusion, according to TSN’s Kayla Grey.
The third-year wing has been the only Raptors player to appear in every game this season. Earlier in the year, he made 33 starts while Toronto dealt with a wave of injuries. Now that the roster is back at full strength, the 24-year-old has shifted to a bench role, offering valuable defensive depth.
Toronto is set to play the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bruce Brown is expected to sit out, as the team continues to manage his recovery from offseason knee surgery by resting him in back-to-backs. If Agbaji is also unavailable, Davion Mitchell is likely to re-enter the rotation to bolster Toronto’s perimeter defense.
Agbaji entered Wednesday’s game averaging 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and shooting 40.4% from three-point range this season.