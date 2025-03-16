Raptors Rule Out RJ Barrett, Get Other Rotation Players Back vs. Trail Blazers
RJ Barrett will not play Sunday night.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out the Canadian forward, who was added to the injury report with an illness ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Barrett joins a growing list of sidelined players, including Immanuel Quickley, who will be out for rest.
Barrett’s absence leaves Toronto without three of its regular starters, as Gradey Dick remains out with a knee injury. Brandon Ingram, Ja’Kobe Walter, Ulrich Chomche, and Jared Rhoden have also been ruled out.
The Raptors will, however, get some reinforcements. Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo are set to return after multi-game absences. Mogbo, who missed the last five games with a nose fracture, is expected to wear a protective facial mask. Agbaji, sidelined since the start of the month with a left ankle sprain, will play for the first time in seven games.
Jamal Shead has been upgraded from probable to available and is expected to start in place of Quickley. Jakob Poeltl, who sat out Toronto’s last game against Utah, is also set to return. Colin Castleton should be available as well after inking a second 10-day contract with the Raptors earlier on Sunday.
Given how this season has gone, the Raptors would likely prefer to lose Sunday night and widen their four-game lead on Portland for the seventh-worst record in the league. Toronto has already dropped two spots in the draft lottery standings after a recent 6-1 stretch and could slide even further with a soft remaining schedule.