Raptors Rule Out Crucial Starter vs. Nets
The Toronto Raptors will be without RJ Barrett for Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets after he was listed as out due to an illness. The announcement came Thursday evening, making Barrett a late addition to the injury report and adding to the Raptors’ growing list of unavailable players.
Barrett’s absence is another setback for a Raptors team that is already dealing with multiple key injuries. Starting center Jakob Poeltl is sidelined with a groin strain, Immanuel Quickley remains out with a UCL sprain, and Bruce Brown continues to rehab from offseason knee surgery. Both Scottie Barnes and now Davion Mitchell are questionable to play Thursday.
Barrett missed the first three games of the season with an AC joint sprain but has been one of Toronto's most reliable players, appearing in 24 games for the Raptors this season.
Brooklyn won’t be at full strength either. The Nets will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury recovery), Cam Thomas (hamstring strain), De’Anthony Melton (ACL tear), Trendon Watford (hamstring soreness), and Ziaire Williams (knee sprain). Two-way players Jaylen Martin and Dariq Whitehead are also unavailable as they remain with the G League.
The loss of Barrett puts added pressure on Toronto’s remaining healthy players. Barnes may return from a two-game absence following an ankle sprain. His status will be updated later this evening.