Raptors Share Game Status for Scottie Barnes vs. 76ers
Scottie Barnes will not be available Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out the former All-Star as he continues to deal with a right hand injury aggravated during Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards. It will be Barnes’ 15th missed game of the season, leaving him with just two more absences before he becomes ineligible for league honors. He must play at least 65 games to qualify for All-NBA or All-Defensive Team consideration. An All-NBA selection would make him supermax eligible, adding approximately $43 million to his upcoming contract.
Toronto will also be without Ochai Agbaji, who remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain. He had been listed as doubtful and appears to be nearing a return.
Jamison Battle has been upgraded to available and is expected to play while wearing a face mask as he recovers from a nasal fracture.
The Raptors have already ruled out Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter, Brandon Ingram, and Ulrich Chomche. Jakob Poeltl is the only expected starter from this season who will be available.
Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Jared McCain and Eric Gordon have also been ruled out. Kyle Lowry will be unavailable in what could be his final game in Toronto. Guerschon Yabusele, Kelly Oubre, and Andre Drummond are all questionable to play.
Toronto sits just a half-game up on the 76ers for the fifth-worst record in the league as the two teams vie for improved lottery odds over the final month of the season.