Raptors a 'Team to Watch' in Trade Talks for Pelicans All-Star Wing
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly emerged as a team to watch in Brandon Ingram trade discussions ahead of next week’s deadline, according to Marc Stein.
Toronto’s potential interest in the New Orleans forward comes as the franchise continues to explore ways to retool around Scottie Barnes and accelerate its rebuild. While there is no indication that the Raptors have engaged in serious discussions for Ingram, Stein suggests they could be monitoring his situation as part of a broader search for impact players.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been open about his desire to build a competitive team again as soon as possible, and as Sportsnet’s Michael Grange noted, Toronto is actively looking for a "significant piece" to pair with Barnes.
Ingram is in the final year of his contract, earning $36 million this season before hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. He and the Pelicans have been unable to reach an agreement on an extension, and it has been widely believed since last offseason that New Orleans would be open to moving the 27-year-old forward. According to Stein, the Pelicans entertained trade talks involving Ingram before the 2023 NBA Draft but were unable to find a deal.
The former All-Star has played just 18 games this season due to an ankle injury that has sidelined him since early December. Durability has been a long-standing concern for Ingram, as he has failed to play more than 65 games in any season since his rookie year.
It remains unclear what Toronto would be willing to part with in a potential deal for Ingram. A trade would likely have to include RJ Barrett or a package of multiple expiring contracts, such as Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher, along with draft compensation. With the Raptors still in the early stages of their rebuild, they may be cautious about giving up significant assets for a player on an expiring contract.
On the court, Ingram remains a productive offensive player. He is averaging 22.2 points per game while shooting a career-high 37.4% from three-point range. Notably, he has nearly doubled his number of three-point attempts per game compared to last season, an area where Toronto could use a boost. The Raptors currently rank second-last in the NBA in three-point attempts this season, and adding a player like Ingram could help address one of their biggest weaknesses.
Toronto is also said to be involved in trade talks as a facilitator in a potential multi-team deal for Jimmy Butler. The Heat are reportedly intensifying efforts to move Butler following his recent suspension, and Stein notes that Toronto has positioned itself as a team willing to help facilitate a deal.