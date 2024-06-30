Raptors Said to Be Interested in Nets Sharpshooting Forward
The Toronto Raptors are supposedly interested in Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
It's unclear what Toronto would be willing to trade the Nets, but the Raptors are reportedly among "several teams" including the Sacramento Kings who have conveyed interest in Johnson, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Johnson, 28, averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 39.1% as a high-volume three-point shooter last season. He started in 47 of 58 games for Brooklyn last year in what was his second year with the Nets since being acquired as part of the return from the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.
Toronto could use another 6-foot-8 forward next season, but Brooklyn appears to be heading toward a rebuilding season and likely isn't interested in any of Toronto's older assets. Bruce Brown is unlikely to move the needle for the Nets unless it's part of a three-team deal.
The Raptors could theoretically move future draft assets to the Nets with a surplus of future first and second-round picks, but Toronto would likely be reluctant to make that kind of move considering where the organization stands in its competitive cycle.
Johnson signed a four-year, $94.5 million deal beginning last season and is set to earn $23.6 million next year.
The Nets have already traded Mikal Bridges this offseason and appear to be ready to listen on all their veteran players. Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons, and Day’Ron Sharpe are all believed to be available, though unlikely fits for the Raptors in trade talks.