Raptors Said to Have Worked Out San Francisco's Versatile Wing Defender
Jonathan Mogbo was never expected to be an NBA draft prospect.
Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-6 wing didn't receive a single Division I scholarship offer for basketball. He spent two relatively uneventful years at junior college where most basketball dreams go to die. But Mogbo kept at it, eventually landing at Missouri State before transferring to San Francisco where he burst onto the scene as one of the best players in the West Coast Conference.
On the heels of his breakout season, Mogbo is suddenly looking like a potential second-round pick and someone the Toronto Raptors have reportedly already had in for a pre-draft workout, according to HoopsHype.
Mogbo is a bit of a playmaking forward. He averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the Dons this past year and looked comfortable guarding up and down the positional spectrum. His 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his height would suggest and he tested as one of the fastest players at the draft combine.
But there's one glaring hole in Mogbo's game.
The 22-year-old shot 0-for-2 from three-point range this past year and was a 69.2% free throw shooter after converting just 43.2% of his free throws in 2022-23. There's nothing in those numbers to suggest he's anywhere close to being a reliable jump shooter and without some sort of floor-spacing ability it's tough to see him carving out an NBA role as a wing.
Toronto hasn't necessarily been afraid to take players with shooting questions in the past. Both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby were questionable shooters coming out of college but had the length and defensive versatility that Mogbo posses. Considering Toronto's lack of defensively versatile wings, Mogbo certainly would fill a void for the Raptors.
Mogbo isn't likely to be Toronto's pick at No. 19 and No. 31 may be a little too high for the West Palm Beach native, but if the Raptors slide down the draft board in a trade it's possible Mogbo could be the target a little later on in the second round.