Raptors Said to Have Worked Out Arizona's Versatile Defensive Wing
For four years Keshad Johnson looked nothing like an NBA prospect.
Sure, he had the physique to play in the NBA thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan, but his basketball skills left something to be desired. He shot 24.6% from three-point range during his four seasons at San Diego State and was essentially limited to being a role player and defensive stopper.
But this past year, Johnson looked different.
His three-pointers fell at a 38.7% clip and the fifth-year senior went from a non-prospect with the Aztecs to someone NBA teams are now keeping an eye on thanks to a breakout season at Arizona. It appears the Toronto Raptors are one of those teams who have invited Johnson for a workout too according to his Instagram feed and Cody Taylor of the Rookie Wire.
Johnson's box score stats aren't eye-popping by any means. He averaged just 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 53% from the floor with the Wildcats this past season. His improved shooting certainly attracted some attention, but he shot just 71% from the free-throw line and it's hard to know exactly how good the 22-year-old will be at the next level.
What is clear, though, is Johnson has some versatility. He was among the fastest and most explosive players at the draft combine and has the size and speed to defend across most positions.
Johnson has value as a multi-positional defender and small-ball big man who moves the ball well, sets solid screens, and appears to be an adequate catch-and-shoot shooter. His mechanics are not ideal, but development at the next level could help him become the kind of 3-and-D win player NBA teams covet these days.
It's unlikely Toronto views Johnson as their pick at No. 19, but the fifth-year senior could be a second-round pick for the Raptors, especially if Toronto opts to slide down the draft by trading out of the No. 31 pick.